Doing Business As Recorded August 5, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded August 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded August 5, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EIGHT POINT OPTICS AND RELOADING 543 HELENDALE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE I|RONALD|S|BOUWENS| RONS INTERIOR PAINTING 543 HELENDALE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE I|RONALD|S|BOUWENS| RONS LAKESIDE COLLISION & AUTO DETAILING 41 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 BOUWENS, RONALD S 1237 BAY ROAD APARTMENT 1D, WEBSTER NY 14580 ROYAL FLUSH SERVICES 24 CREEKSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 GRATACOS, PEDRO J 24 ...

