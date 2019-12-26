fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded August 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded August 7, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE PHEONIX AND UNICORN ENTERPRISES 400 MAIN ST, E ROCHESTER NY 14445 BACH, ANDREA SM & I|JOSEPH|E|JAMES| 40 MAIN ST, E ROCHESTER NY 14445 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BROWN, DAVID C 351 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 JAMES, ANDREA S & JAMES, JOSEPH E 9A BOBRICH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14610  & TEAL, MATTHEW JOHN 247 WOODSMAKE LANE, ROCHESTER ...

