By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded August 9, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT TOP COAT NAIL STUDIO ETC 278 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 LAVILLE, LISA A 120 WALZER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622

