Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded August 15, 2019

Judgments Recorded August 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded August 15, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CABRERA, ABEL Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER CARR, CRAIG D Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER CARRION, ANGEL Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER CARTER, KENNETH Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CASTRO, FRANKIE Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER CHANCE, ERIC Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER CIPRIANO, SAMUEL C Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT COLEMAN, MARSHALL A Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX ...

