fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded August 19, 2019

Judgments Recorded August 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded August 19, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT APEX PROPERTIES LLC et ano DBA APEX PROPERTIES INVESTMENTS LLC 4851 PADDOCK ROAD, CINCINNATI OH 45237 Favor: GREEN CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC Attorney: SEREBRO, VASDIM ESQ Amount: $29,842.50 AUDINO, MARK 21 PARKVIEW MANOR CIRCLE, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $15,802.21 BARBER, KATHRYN L. 167 CAMERON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo