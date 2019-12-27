fbpx
Court Calendars for December 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Quentel Billips, 72 Green Knolls Drive — William C Dedes 2—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Sumaiyyah Bradley, 96 Green Knolls Drive — William C Dedes 3—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Jaide Campbell, 140 Green Knolls Drive — William C Dedes 4—Rochester Highlands New York LLC ...

