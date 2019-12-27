fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Negligence: Fixter v. County of Livingston, et al.

Fourth Department – Negligence: Fixter v. County of Livingston, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Duty of care – Laboratory – Liability for the testing process Fixter v. County of Livingston, et al. CA 19-00267 Appealed from Supreme Court, Livingston County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries that she sustained as a result of being incarcerated following her violation of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo