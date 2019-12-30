fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Manslaughter: People v. Li

Court of Appeals – Manslaughter: People v. Li

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Manslaughter Opioid sale – Overdose death People v. Li No. 86 Judge Fahey Background: The defendant, a physician board-certified in anesthesiology and pain management, was accused of running a “pill mill.” The defendant appealed from his conviction of manslaughter on the ground that he cannot be convicted of any homicide offense for providing controlled substances ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo