fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded December 13, 2019

Deeds Recorded December 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded December 13, 2019             85   NOT PROVIDED KINGSLEY, JAMES M et ano to YOUNG, ELISE Property Address: Liber: 12283 Page: 0590 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 KIRCHER, BARBARA to YIN, PEIJUN et ano Property Address: Liber: 12284 Page: 0162 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $174,900.00 14420 BELLAVIA, ROSEMARY et ano to CINTRON, KIMBERLY E et ano Property Address: 0 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12284 Page: 0033 Tax ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo