fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded December 13, 2019

Mortgages Recorded December 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 13, 2019             87   14420 CINTRON, KIMBERLY E & CINTRON, ROBERT Property Address: 0 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $168,000.00 14428 HUFF, RICK A & HUFF, SUSAN A Property Address: 38 PARNELL DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $100,000.00 PERRI PROPERTY GROUP LLC Property Address: 54 SOUTH MAIN STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ROVISA, JESSIE Amount: $85,000.00 PETERS, GAYLE R Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo