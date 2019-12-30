fbpx
Upcoming Foreclosures as of Dec. 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 4 Lalanne Rd Rochester 14623 01/06/2020 09:30 AM Gross Polowy, LLC $116,532.47 59 Fair Oaks Ave Rochester 14618 01/06/2020 10:00 AM Gross Polowy, LLC $213,186.55 1079 Park Ave Rochester 14610 01/06/2020 10:00 AM Ras ...

