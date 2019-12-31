fbpx
Anne F. Modica | Modica Law Firm

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2019 0

Anne F. Modica has joined the Modica Law Firm as an associate attorney. Modica is a graduate of the University of Rochester and the University at Buffalo School of Law. She has worked as a litigation associate at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. Beginning in April of 2016, she served as law clerk and special ...

