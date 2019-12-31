fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 2, 2019

Court Calendars for January 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Thomas O’Grady v Tiffany Bundy & Nate Waganer, 28 Beach St – Paul M Aloi 2—Thomas O’Grady v Disglaria Roman & Giovanni Torres, 26 Beach St – Paul M Aloi 3—James W Link v Demetra Stewart, 58 Wilbur St – Paul M Aloi 4—Jerome Dixon v Melvin Baity, 89 Fillmore St – Paul ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo