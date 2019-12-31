fbpx
Justice Rosenbaum relieved of duties

314 cases reassigned

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2019 0

State Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum has been relieved of his judicial duties, his cases have been reassigned and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct is investigating allegations of misconduct. The details of the allegations have not been made public. Rosenbaum was re-elected in November, and his new term would have started Wednesday, Rosenbaum declined to take ...

