fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit: Famed Jesuit abused boy 1,000 times around world

Lawsuit: Famed Jesuit abused boy 1,000 times around world

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL REZENDES December 31, 2019 0

CHICAGO — A globe-trotting Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa sexually abused an American boy "more than 1,000 times, in multiple states and countries," a lawsuit filed Monday in California state court in San Francisco alleges. In the lawsuit and in interviews with The Associated Press, Robert J. Goldberg, now 61, describes years of psychological ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo