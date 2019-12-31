fbpx
Home / News / Ontario County company sued for discrimination

Ontario County company sued for discrimination

Injured worker lost job in 2018

By: Bennett Loudon December 31, 2019 0

An Ontario County company is being sued by a former worker who claims she was not rehired after being injured because of her age. In 2010, Linda Lu DiMarco, a Monroe County resident, started working for G.W. Lisk, located in Clifton Springs. “Throughout the period of DiMarco’s employment by Lisk, her periodic performance reviews never included any ...

