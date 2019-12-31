fbpx
Roberts will tap his inner umpire in impeachment trial

Roberts will tap his inner umpire in impeachment trial

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN December 31, 2019

WASHINGTON — America's last prolonged look at Chief Justice John Roberts came 14 years ago, when he told senators during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing that judges should be like baseball umpires, impartially calling balls and strikes. "Nobody ever went to a ballgame to see the umpire," Roberts said. His hair grayer, the 64-year-old Roberts will return ...

