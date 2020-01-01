fbpx
Deeds Recorded December 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 1, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded December 16, 2019             84   14420 BAUERLEIN, JONATHAN M et al to 420 HOLLEY LLC Property Address: 420 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12284 Page: 0276 Tax Account: 068.14-1-15 Full Sale Price: $1.00 LATTA, DALE C to LATTA, DALE C et ano Property Address: 15 BROCKVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12284 Page: 0514 Tax Account: 069.10-3-14 Full Sale Price: $1.00 REMINGTON WOODS LLC to STAROWICZ, ...

