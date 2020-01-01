fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded August 20, 2019

Judgments Recorded August 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 1, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 20, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JONES, ASHLEY 191 MALDEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $485.27 LACEY, DEANNA 17 MILLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $4,168.59 MCGILL, JALEN J 523 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo