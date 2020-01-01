fbpx
Mortgages Recorded December 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 1, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 16, 2019             99   NOT PROVIDED LSF PROPERTY LLC Property Address: 208 MUSHROOM BOULEVARD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $1,626.03 14420 STAROWICZ, EDMUND S JR Property Address: 28 CAILYN WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $223,250.00 14428 DECHALAIS, DANIELLE Property Address: 96 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $50,000.00 MATELA, KORRI Property Address: 841 KENDALL ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY ...

