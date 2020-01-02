fbpx
Court Calendars for January 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Dimensions Property Management LLC v Takara King, 131 Rauber St – Allen & O’Brien 2—Smoth Properties LLC v Jaquanna Barnwell, 108 Shelter St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Roc City Partners LLC v Justin Douglas & Teonna Barr, 699 E Main St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Roc City Partners LLC v Tanika Tolbert, 699 ...

