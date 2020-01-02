fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded August 13, 2019

January 2, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded August 14, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE 2 BROTHERS LAWNCARE SERVICES 25 CASHMERE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE FIVE STAR MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION 594 BROOKS AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 JONES, LAMAR 594 BROOKS AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JONES, LAMAR 594 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 BERK, KAREN 144 GLENHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 MOORE, STEPHEN JAMEEL 285 ORMOND STREET, ...

