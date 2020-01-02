fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded August 13, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE SPECTRUM NURSING SERVICE PO BOX 67285, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE KNIGHT, LILLIAN M 60 NIXON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MARTIN, JASON L 56 NEWCOMB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 STUDLEY, ANDREW DAVID 10 PARKWOOD LANE, HILTON NY 14468 SANFILIPPO, DEVIN 167D SERENE PARK, WEBSTER NY 14580 WHITE, CHELSEA ANNA 491 CAREWOOD BOULEVARD, WEBSTER ...

