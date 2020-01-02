fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded August 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded August 15, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED ST ALBANS CATHOLIC CHURCH 2732 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ON THE JOURNEY THERAPY AND TRAININGS WITH PAUL JACOBY PO BOX 453, HENRIETTA NY 14467 ACOBY, PAUL G 15 JUSTIN CIRCLE, HENRIETTA NY 14467

