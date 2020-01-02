fbpx
First black justice takes seat on Delaware’s Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press January 2, 2020 0

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The newest member of Delaware’s Supreme Court is also the first black justice in the history of the state’s highest court. Delaware State News reported Monday that Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is also believed to be the youngest member of the Supreme Court since it was officially established in 1951. Montgomery-Reeves is a native of ...

