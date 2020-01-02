fbpx
Home / News / Former ER town justice pleads guilty to grand larceny

Former ER town justice pleads guilty to grand larceny

By: Bennett Loudon January 2, 2020 0

Former East Rochester Town Justice Terrence C. Brown-Steiner pleaded guilty Wednesday to fourth-degree grand larceny in Monroe County Court. Brown-Steiner, 59, stole money from clients of his legal practice and co-mingled those funds with his own over several years. In 2017 he surrendered his law license and resigned from his position as town justice. A substantial amount ...

