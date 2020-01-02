fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judges can help foster civics, says Roberts

Judges can help foster civics, says Roberts

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 2, 2020 0

WASHINGTON - Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said Tuesday that federal judges have an important role in promoting civic education and explaining government in an age “when social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale.” “We have come to take democracy for granted, and civic education has fallen by the wayside,” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo