Judgments Recorded August 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 21, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ARILOTTA, NICHOLAS R 192 COUNTRY MANOR APARTMENT 1, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 BICKFORD, KAILEB R 16 GREYSON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 BULLARD, JOSHUA E 45 DAYTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 CORBETT, DAVID B 8314 PARK ROAD, BATAVIA NY 14020 Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 ERSKINE, SHERROD ...

