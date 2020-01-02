fbpx
New York to end below-minimum wage for 70,000 tipped employees

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve January 2, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Over 70,000 tipped workers will no longer receive below-minimum wages by the end of 2020 under an order announced by New York’s governor Tuesday. The order applies to a vast array of workers, including hairdressers, nail salon employees, valet parking attendants, tow truck drivers and tour guides — but not restaurant workers, ...

