Home / News / Phillips Lytle LLP elects five partners

Phillips Lytle LLP elects five partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

Buffalo, N.Y. - Phillips Lytle LLP attorneys Joanna J. Chen, Patrick T. Fitzgerald, F. Kenneth Graham, Kenneth A. Grossberg, and Kimberly R. Nason have been elected to become partners as of Jan. 1. All five attorneys are based in the firm’s Buffalo office. Chen is a member of the litigation practice group and concentrates her practice in ...

