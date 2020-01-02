fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded August 12, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded August 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

  Powers of Attorney Recorded August 12, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ACUNA, LISA KAY Appoints: ACUNA, ABEL ROEL BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: MR COOPER LALLEY, PETER A Appoints: LALLEY-BECK, JENNIFER A RINGHOLZ, JUDITH ANN Appoints: MORGANTE, MARY ELIZABETH TALLEY, LUCIA Appoints: GIUFFRIDA, DAVID

