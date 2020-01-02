fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded August 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded August 13, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARMSTRONG, BONNIE K Appoints: CASSIDY, AMY B BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC CAPOLINO, ROSITA M Appoints: CAPOLINO, ANNA M ELLERSICK, ELAINE R Appoints: ELLERSICK, BRIAN JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC JUILIANI, CLARA R Appoints: JUILIANI, EDWARD A NAULT, DAVID O Appoints: DAVIS, SUSAN NGUYEN, CINDIA YOUNG Appoints: FELDMAN, SAMMY SHENK, MARILYN L Appoints: ...

