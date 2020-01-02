fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded August 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded August 14, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIMORTGAGE INC Appoints: SERVICELINK LLC HAMLIN MEADOWS CONDOMINIUM C Appoints: BOARD OF MANAGERS OF THE HAMLIN MEADOWS CONDOMINIUM C JOVAN, LOUISE A Appoints: JOVAN, PETER M JOVAN, PETER M Appoints: JOVAN, LOUISE A MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP NEWTON, CHARLES H IV Appoints: BRADLEY, RACHEL C RANDALL, MARGARET A Appoints: RANDALL, ADAM

