fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded August 9, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded August 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded August 9, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ASHLEY, DIANE H Appoints: BARR, HOLLY KRISTIN BOYATZIES, DENNIS G Appoints: PARKER, LORI J BOYATZIES, JAMES J Appoints: PARKER, LORI J ELYJIW, DARIA Appoints: BREWER, MARTA FISH, KATHERINE A Appoints: SHAW, KATHLEEN A IACCHETTA, ALBERTO Appoints: IACCHETTA, DAVID M IACCHETTA, MARIA S Appoints: IACCHETTA, DAVID M LEWIS, WILMA KENNING Appoints: LEWIS, RICHARD E JR MCARTHUR, PAUL T Appoints: MCARTHUR, LAUREN T MCNISH, LEROY Appoints: DAVIS-GRIFFIN, PATRICIA RHODES, DAMIEN ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo