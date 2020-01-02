fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: Is your non-binding letter of intent actually binding?

Real Estate Law: Is your non-binding letter of intent actually binding?

By: Special to The Daily Record John A. Anderson January 2, 2020 0

Early in commercial real estate transactions, parties will often seek to agree on the primary terms of the proposed deal to determine if they are “close enough” to justify the time and money required to pursue due diligence and negotiate definitive agreements. If the parties are close enough on the deal terms, they will often ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo