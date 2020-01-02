fbpx
Stun gun charge dismissed

By: Bennett Loudon January 2, 2020 0

An Oneida County Court Judge has dismissed a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon because the accusatory instrument filed by the arresting officer did not include enough details about the stun gun at the center of the case. The defendant, Austin T. Johnson, was arrested on June 30 for possessing a pink stun gun ...

