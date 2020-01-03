fbpx
‘Affluenza’ teen whose lawyers argued he was too spoiled to go to jail is locked up again

By: The Washington Post Derek Hawkins  January 3, 2020 0

Ethan Couch, the Texas man whose “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving crash fueled fierce debate over the role of privilege in the criminal justice system, was arrested Thursday over an alleged probation violation. Authorities booked the 22-year-old into Tarrant County jail, where he was being held without bond, records show. Couch is accused of testing ...

