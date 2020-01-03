fbpx
Harris Beach announces six new partners

Harris Beach announces six new partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2020 0

Harris Beach PLLC has announced the election of six new partners: Michael E. Condon, Emily D. Crowley, Michael V. Curti, Kelly S. Foss, Julian B. Modesti and Marina Plotkin. Condon, Crowley and Foss are based at the Perinton office. Plotkin is in New York City. Modesti is in Syracuse and Curti is in White Plains. Condon advises ...

