Harter Secrest & Emery LLP elects two partners

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP elects two partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2020 0

Diana R. Clarkson and Daniel W. Collins have been elected partners at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. Clarkson is a member of the firm’s tax and trusts and estates practice groups. She represents individuals and business owners in a variety of federal and state tax, business succession and wealth transfer and estate planning matters. Clarkson works with ...

