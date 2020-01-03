fbpx
John Hanna Jr., 85, dies

John Hanna Jr., 85, dies

By: Bennett Loudon January 3, 2020 0

John Hanna Jr., a founding partner of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP died on Christmas Day after a long illness. He was 85. Hanna co-founded the firm in 1975 with Michael Whiteman, Melvin Osterman, and Joel Hodes. The firm has grown to be the largest in Albany, with 78 attorneys. Mr. Hanna focused his practice on environmental and commercial ...

