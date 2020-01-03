fbpx
William Mattar television commercial nominated for a Golden Gavel Award

William Mattar television commercial nominated for a Golden Gavel Award

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2020 0

A television commercial for The William Mattar Law Offices is a finalist for a Golden Gavel Award. Hosted by National Trial Lawyers, The Golden Gavel Awards recognize the top legal advertisements of the year. The awards ceremony takes place in Miami on Jan. 21. “I appreciate the creative team at Lerner Advertising for their excellent work in ...

