Second Circuit – Monetary sanction: In re: Alba Sanchez

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Monetary sanction In re: Alba Sanchez 18-679 Judges Walker, Carney, and Sullivan Background: An attorney proceeding pro se appealed from a court’s order affirming the bankruptcy court’s award of monetary sanctions. The attorney filed a Chapter 7 petition on behalf of his client, but failed to prosecute the case. This prompted ...

