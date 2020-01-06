fbpx
Court Calendars for January 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Sealed – Lacy Katzen 2—Isaac Jones III v Ealon Furman, 554 Hayward Ave – Louis Asandrov 3—Thomas F Palmeroni v Wanda Allen, 1052 Dewey Ave – Harvey S Bunis 4—Roc City Partners LLC v Yahaira Maldonado, 699 E Main St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Roc City Partners LLC v Cherrie Griffin, 699 E Main ...

