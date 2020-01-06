fbpx
Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Rolldan

Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Rolldan

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Kidnapping Criminal possession of a weapon – Constructive possession People v. Rolldan KA 17-01780 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of two counts of kidnapping, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed the convictions ...

