fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Global insider-trading ring linked to trial of pharma CEO’s son

Global insider-trading ring linked to trial of pharma CEO’s son

By: Bloomberg BOB VAN VORIS January 6, 2020 0

The criminal trial of a New York man may help explain how tens of millions of dollars in illicit profits were allegedly generated by a global insider-trading network that included a Greek pharmaceutical executive, a Goldman Sachs banker, a Monaco poker player, a Swiss trader and a Manhattan restaurant owner. Telemaque Lavidas is the first of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo