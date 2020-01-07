fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Bolton’s willingness to testify in Trump’s trial ramps up pressure on Senate Republicans

Bolton’s willingness to testify in Trump’s trial ramps up pressure on Senate Republicans

By: The Washington Post Rachael Bade, Mike DeBonis, Tom Hamburger, and Robert Costa  January 7, 2020 0

WASHINGTON - John Bolton complicated Senate Republicans’ impeachment strategy on Monday, declaring his willingness to testify and upping the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his party to summon the former national security adviser as a witness in President Donald Trump’s trial. Bolton last fall rebuffed House impeachment investigators’ entreaties to testify about his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo