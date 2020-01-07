fbpx
Home / News / Cellino & Barnes expected to separate

Cellino & Barnes expected to separate

Partners will create their own firms in about a month

By: Bennett Loudon January 7, 2020 0

Cellino & Barnes have settled out of court — with each other. The nearly three-year legal battle between the two partners of the iconic personal injury law firm is winding down. Ross Cellino first attempted to arrange an amicable breakup with Stephen Barnes in 2016, but those efforts failed so miserably that Cellino filed a petition to ...

