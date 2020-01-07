fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 8, 2019

Court Calendars for January 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Roc City Partners LLC v Helvia Perez, 1616 N Clinton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Roc City Partners LLC v Kyshay Mack, 1616 N Clinton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Roc City Partners LLC v Ingri Aguirre, 1616 N Clinton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Roc City Partners LLC v Angel Dejesus, 1616 ...

