Fourth Department – Arraignment: Unrepresented – Impact on adjudication People v. Tetro

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arraignment Unrepresented – Impact on adjudication People v. Tetro KA 15-02022 Appealed from Oswego County Court Background: The defendant and her co-defendant were prosecuted for taking advantage of an elderly woman whom they had befriended, by liquidating her assets and appropriating her funds for their own use. She appealed from a ...

