fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management Second biggest investor mistake

Money Management Second biggest investor mistake

By: George W. Karpus January 7, 2020 0

Last year, I wrote an article outlining the biggest mistake I believe investors can make. I argued that investors who lack patience, discipline and the inability to stay the course are effectively challenging their own choices and trying to time markets. Tying into that, I think that the second biggest mistake an investor can make involves ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo